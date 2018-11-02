Lightning forward Yanni Gourde chats with Caley Chelios about his contract extension
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- Yanni Gourde
-
TampaBayLightning.com's Caley Chelios catches up with Bolts forward Yanni Gourde to get his reaction to the six-year contract extension he signed with the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices