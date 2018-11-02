Ryan McDonagh: ‘We left a few looks out there, and they made us pay for the ones we gave them’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- Nashville Predators
- NHL
- Ryan McDonagh
- Tampa Bay Lightning
- West
- West
-
Ryan McDonagh on the Tampa Bay Lightning's 43-shot performance and the 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices