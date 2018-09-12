Lewis Brinson: ‘Trust yourself, trust your swing’
Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson talks to Jessica Blaylock on his 2-run double off of Jacob deGrom, his mental and physical adjustments, and the Marlins’ overall performance against the New York Mets Tuesday night.
