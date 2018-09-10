Diego Castillo faces tall order as Rays face Cleveland ace Corey Kluber
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
The Tampa Bay Rays aim to keep their 11-game home winning streak in tact as they face Corey Kluber and the Cleveland Indians.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices