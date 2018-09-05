Martin Prado honored to be nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award
Video Details
Miami Marlins 3B Martin Prado says that baseball players have the ability to transform people's lives and is honored the receive his Roberto Clemente Award nomination.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices