Baby Cakes 2B Isan Diaz on working his way up Marlins minor league system
Video Details
- CBK
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- New Orleans Privateers
- Southland
- Southland
-
Jessica Blaylock talks with 2B Isan Diaz of the New Orleans Baby Cakes about his style of play, working his way through the Marlins minor league system and what parts of his game he's currently refining.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices