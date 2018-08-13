Don Mattingly on Martin Prado likely headed to DL, Game 1 loss to Braves
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly gives an update on Martin Prado, who he says is likely headed to the disabled list with a quad strain, and the loss to the Braves in the first game of a doubleheader.
