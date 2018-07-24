Craig Minervini catches up with Evander Holyfield at Marlins game
FOX Sports Florida's Craig Minervini ventured into the stands to catch up with boxing champion Evander Holyfield during the Miami Marlins game on Monday night.
- Evander Holyfield, a four-time-- the only four-time world heavyweight champion. Evander, first of all, great to see you're a Florida resident, a little baseball in your blood. Did you ever play baseball?
- Well, I played, but I just wasn't good. I could run fast, but couldn't hit the ball.
- But you enjoy watching it?
- Oh, I love it.
- Tell me about some of the great moments. We were just talking off camera. I was at the fight against Tyson. That first fight, you were 25 to 1 earlier. Then, you came by fight time 11 to 1. You never cared about the odds against you.
- Well, the odds, they make no difference. The most important thing is going out there and giving your very best. And I was able to do that and I won.
- Did you dream of this when you were a kid, this-- took to be this successful? Or did you go even beyond your dreams in--
- And that's the same way I came up. My mom didn't have no money, but I had a good attitude and I got a lot of breaks. Because the fact is, people deal with people who have good attitudes.
- With mother's belief, you can go a long way, too-- boxing. Tell me about your connection to the fight world.
- Well, when, you know, of course-- me being the only four-time heavyweight champ of the world-- and so the big thing-- appreciation is giving back. So I'd rather be a promoter and give people opportunity more so than be a trainer and training somebody to be somebody.
