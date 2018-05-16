Marlins can claim another series win in Game 2 vs. Dodgers
Video Details
Left-hander Caleb Smith takes the mound for the Miami Marlins, who can claim another series win Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices