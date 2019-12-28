Ihman Smith-Marsette leads Iowa past USC in Holiday Bowl, 49-24
Hawkeyes WR Ihman Smith-Marsette became the first player since Deuce McAllister with a rushing, receiving and kick return for touchdown in a bowl game, as Iowa defeated USC in the Holiday Bowl.
