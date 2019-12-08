No. 3 Clemson wins 5th consecutive ACC Championship, hammering No. 23 Virginia, 62-17
Video Details
Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes in the win, as Clemson cruised to another conference title. The Tigers put up over 600 yards of offense, earning their spot in the college football playoff.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879