Big Ten Week 12: Penn State, Iowa wins keep four teams alive for conference title
Iowa ended Minnesota's perfect season and Penn State held on against Indiana, keeping Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota and Wisconsin all alive for the Big Ten crown with two weeks left in the regular season.
