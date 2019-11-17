No. 10 Oklahoma pulls off biggest comeback in program history, stays alive in playoff hunt
Storming back from 28-3 down, Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma stunned Baylor in Waco, Texas, outscoring the Bears 24-0 in the second half. With the win, the Sooners stay in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
