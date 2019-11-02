Drew Brees returns to Purdue on bye week to watch Boilermakers host Nebraska
Video Details
Drew Brees returns to Purdue on the Saints bye week to watch Boilermakers. Brees was the QB in West Lafayette from 1997-2000. Purdue is hosting Nebraska in a crucial Big Ten match up.
