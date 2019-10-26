Chuba Hubbard leaves defenders in his dust on explosive 65-yard touchdown run
Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard burst through a hole and was gone, 65 yards down the middle of the field. It was the Cowboys' third touchdown of 50+ yards in the first half and gave them a 21-10 lead over Iowa State.
