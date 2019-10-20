No. 15 Texas survives scare from Kansas thanks to last-second field goal from Cameron Dicker
The No. 15 Texas Longhorns survives scare from the Kansas Jayhawks. Cameron Dicker lifted Texas to a 50-48 win over Kansas hitting a field goal as time expired.
