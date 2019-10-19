Iowa State RB Breece Hall rips off 75-yard TD after textbook stiff arm
Ooooooh, you're gonna have to be stronger than that! Iowa State running back Breece Hall took one up the sideline 75 yards to the house after fending off a defender with a very nice stiff arm.
