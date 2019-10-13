Tim Brando: A one-loss Georgia team still has a good chance at the college football playoff
Video Details
Brand names matter. Tim Brando weighs in on college football predictions throughout the league and how teams such as Georgia have a special privilege when it comes to making the playoff. In addition, Brando explains how the Big Ten is stacking up fairly favorably with the SEC 7 weeks into the college football season.
