Watch Oregon’s Bryson Young steal away a touchdown with acrobatic interception
Video Details
With time winding down in the first half, Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III stole away a touchdown with a juggling, acrobatic interception along the sideline to help the Ducks to a three-score halftime lead over Colorado.
