Iowa State’s QB Purdy hits Tarique Milton on a 73-yard pass play to give the Cyclones a 21-0 lead over ULM
Video Details
On the first play of the second quarter, Brock Purdy hooks up with Tarique Milton for a 73-yard scoring play as Iowa State extends their lead to a 21-0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618