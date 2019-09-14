Ohio State QB Justin Fields scores first-half passing, rushing TDs vs. Indiana
Ohio State QB Justin Fields finds groove against Indiana with passing and rushing TD. The Buckeyes are currently up 16-3 vs. the Hoosiers.
