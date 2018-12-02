Alabama beats Georgia for the SEC Championship after the Bulldogs’ awful fake punt attempt
WELP. Kirby Smart probably wants that one back. Georgia's aggressive playcalling in a tied game late in the fourth quarter paved the way for Alabama's comeback victory, led by Jalen Hurts.
