Washington State honors Washington band after Huskies’ bus flips en route to Apple Cup
After the Washington Huskies' marching band was unable to make the trip to Pullman due to a Thursday bus accident (in which no one was seriously injured), the Cougars left the Washington band's seats open in honor of the Huskies, and the Washington State band played Washington's fight song pregame as well.
