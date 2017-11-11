Saquon Barkley hurdles a defender after trick play as No. 14 Penn State roars past Rutgers
Led by Trace McSorley's 2 TDs in the air and one on the ground, Saquon Barkley and the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions roar past the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 35-6.
- Big Ten
- CFB
- DaeSean Hamilton
- FBS (I-A)
- FCS (I-AA)
- Ivy
- Mike Gesicki
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFL
- Penn Quakers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Saquon Barkley
- Trace McSorley
