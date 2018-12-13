Temple introduces Manny Diaz as football coach

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Manny Diaz let everyone know what he thought of the reception he received when being introduced as Temple’s football coach Thursday.

“This is better than what was on the brochure,” he said.

The 44-year-old University of Miami defensive coordinator was introduced as the 15th head coach in school history in front of a packed crowd of students and supporters at Liacouris Center. Diaz replaces Geoff Collins, who left last week after two seasons to coach Georgia Tech.

“I was very deliberate in my time searching out the right head coaching opportunity,” Diaz said. “I had some other opportunities throughout the years but I wanted to find the right fit not just for me but for my family and a place that is committed to a championship culture in all things.”

Diaz, who said he will finish out the season for Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl against Wisconsin on Dec. 27, thanked all of the former coaches he has worked under in college football in his 19-year career. He was defensive coordinator at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Texas and Middle Tennessee State.

“I had an amazing collection of head coaches I’ve worked under that have helped shape my philosophy and style,” Diaz said. “That goes to back to my first head coach, Bobby Bowden, who was maybe the best ever to do it.”

After mentioning the Bowden at Florida State coach, Diaz also thanked Chuck D’Amato, Rick Stockstill, Dan Mullin, Mack Brown, Skip Holtz and Mark Richt.

Unlike Diaz, Collins will not coach the Owls in their bowl game. The Owls take on Duke in the Walk On’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, On Dec. 27. Tight Ends Coach Ed Foley, who is the interim coach for Temple for the second time, will coach that game.