Basketball is Returning with TBT, a “Fully Quarantined Tournament” | Titus & Tate | FOX Sports

Video Details

The Basketball Tournament Co-Founder, Dan Friel, joins Titus & Tate to discuss TBT’s return with a strict health and safety plan that includes multiple Covid-19 tests for all participants. They also discuss TBT’s unique use of the Elam Ending and Mark’s attempts to make the Ohio State alumni’s “Carmen’s Crew” team.

