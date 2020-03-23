Butler senior guard Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs to a successful season in the Big East | FOX COLLEGE HOOPS
Butler surprised a lot of people this season, and Baldwin was one of the key reasons. Baldwin averaged over 16 points per game, but did a little of everything with for the Bulldogs. Baldwin had Butler looking at a potential deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
