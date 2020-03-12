DePaul hands Xavier crucial loss to advance in the Big East Tournament
Charlie Moore led DePaul to an upset victory over the Musketeers with 18 points and a key block down the stretch. Paul Reed led the Blue Demons in scoring with 23. DePaul will now face Villanova while Xavier's fate now lies in the hands of the Selection Committee.
