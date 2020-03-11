Alfonso Plummer hits 11 threes, but Oregon State makes last second shot to beat Utah in Pac-12
In a game where Utah's Alfonso Plummer hit 11 three-pointers, breaking Klay Thompson's record the for most in a Pac-12 tournament game, it was the Oregon State Beavers who came charging back from down 13, and hit a last second shot to knock off the Utes and advance in the tournament.
