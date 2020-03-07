No. 11 Creighton blows out No. 8 Seton Hall, clinches share of first-ever Big East title
Video Details
With its 77-60 win over Seton Hall, Creighton continued to surge and guaranteed itself at least a share of the Big East regular season title for the first time ever. They also clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.