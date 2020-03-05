Myles Powell’s emotional roller coaster on Senior Night as Seton Hall drops tough game to Villanova
Seton Hall star guard Myles Powell was among those honored during Senior Night as Seton Hall hosted a pivotal game vs Villanova. Powell could not hold back the tears during the pregame ceremony. Powell dished out eight assists but shot 5-18 from the field as No. 14 Villanova beat No. 8 Seton Hall in a nail biter.
