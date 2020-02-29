Markus Howard, Myles Powell reflect on unique friendship on and off the court
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- Howard Bison
- Howard Bison
- Markus Howard
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- MEAC
- MEAC
- Myles Powell
- Seton Hall Pirates
-
Big East Player of the Year frontrunners Markus Howard and Myles Powell sit down together before their last collegiate game against one another to talk about their friendship forged by hoops. The FOX College Basketball crew also picks which player they think will walk away with the conference's POY award.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.