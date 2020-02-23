Indiana withstands late surge from No. 9 Penn State, bolsters tournament resume
When Indiana saw its 13-point halftime lead quickly evaporate, it looked as if Penn State may run away with a road win. However, the Hoosiers went on a run of their own to put away the Nittany Lions and greatly help their NCAA tournament hopes.
