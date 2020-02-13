Markus Howard becomes Big East’s all-time leading scorer, but No. 18 Marquette falls to No. 15 Villanova, 72-71
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- Big East
- CBK
- Markus Howard
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Syracuse Orange
- Syracuse Orange
- Villanova Wildcats
- Villanova Wildcats
-
No. 15 Villanova held off No. 18 Marquette in a tight Big East battle, 72-71. Despite his Golden Eagles' defeat, Markus Howard hit a late three to move him past former Syracuse guard Lawrence Moten for the all-time leader in Big East scoring with 1,408 points, 24 of which came tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.