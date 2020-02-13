Markus Howard becomes Big East’s all-time leading scorer, but No. 18 Marquette falls to No. 15 Villanova, 72-71

No. 15 Villanova held off No. 18 Marquette in a tight Big East battle, 72-71. Despite his Golden Eagles' defeat, Markus Howard hit a late three to move him past former Syracuse guard Lawrence Moten for the all-time leader in Big East scoring with 1,408 points, 24 of which came tonight.

