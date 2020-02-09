Marquette knocks off No. 19 Butler in impressive fashion, 76-57
The Golden Eagles notch their sixth win in the last seven games with a big victory over No. 19 Butler. Marquette was led with strong performances by Brendan Bailey and Koby McEwen, who each had 16 points, as well as Markus Howard's 17.
