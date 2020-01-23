Mitch Ballock leads Creighton past DePaul with 19 points, 6 rebounds

Video Details

Five players scored in double figures for Creighton, which rendered Paul Reed's big 22-point night moot for DePaul as the Blue Jays cruised past the Blue Demons 83-68. Creighton improved to 4-3 in conference play while DePaul fell to 1-5.

More Videos »