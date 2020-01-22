Markus Howard passes Christian Laettner on all-time scoring list, leads Marquette past St. John’s
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- Big East
- CBK
- Duke Blue Devils
- Duke Blue Devils
- Howard Bison
- Howard Bison
- Markus Howard
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- MEAC
- MEAC
-
With yet another 30+ point game, Marquette sharp shooter Markus Howard passed Duke legend Christian Laettner on the NCAA all-time scoring list. He also helped the Golden Eagles hold off St. John's 82-68 to improve to 14-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.