Markus Howard passes Christian Laettner on all-time scoring list, leads Marquette past St. John’s

With yet another 30+ point game, Marquette sharp shooter Markus Howard passed Duke legend Christian Laettner on the NCAA all-time scoring list. He also helped the Golden Eagles hold off St. John's 82-68 to improve to 14-5 overall and 4-3 in conference play.

