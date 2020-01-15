Collin Gillespie on close call vs. DePaul: ‘We have to learn to compete for a full 40 minutes’

Villanova held off DePaul 79-75 in overtime, but junior guard Collin Gillespie said there are plenty of lessons to be learned from the close call. Above all, he said they have to play a full game and not allow teams back into games late.

