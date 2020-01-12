Purdue runs No. 8 Michigan State out of the building in 71-42 statement win
In the 125 all-time meetings between Purdue and Michigan State, the Boilermakers had never had a bigger win over the Spartans than they had on Sunday. The 71-42 drubbing was Michigan State's first conference loss and Purdue's biggest resume win of the year.
