Cassius Winston leads No. 14 Michigan State with 32 points to a lopsided win over rival No. 12 Michigan
- Big Ten
- Big Ten
- Cassius Winston
- CBK
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan State Spartans
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan Wolverines
-
Michigan State senior guard Cassius Winston lead all scorers with 32 points as Michigan State handled Michigan, 87-69.
