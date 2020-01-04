Seton Hall handles Georgetown in contentious Big East battle, 78-62
Video Details
- Big East
- CBK
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Georgetown Hoyas
- Myles Cale
- Myles Powell
- Quincy McKnight
- Romaro Gill
- Seton Hall Pirates
-
Seton Hall has four players score in double figures in 78-62 victory over Georgetown. Romaro Gill, Myles Cale, Myles Powell and Quincy McKnight scored 17, 16, 15 and 14 points respectively, as the Pirates cruised past the Hoyas.
