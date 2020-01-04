Myles Powell chats with FOX’s Steve Lavin and Andy Katz following Seton Hall’s big win over Georgetown
Video Details
Seton Hall guard Myles Powell details how important the team chemistry is to their success, and gives some love to his big man, Romaro Gill.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.