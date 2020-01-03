Mick Cronin on UCLA’s big road win over Washington: ‘I’m really proud of them’
Video Details
UCLA head basketball coach Mick Cronin picked up his first Pac-12 win since taking over in Westwood and expressed how proud he was of his team for topping Washington 66-64 on the road. He said he would start allowing his players to wear UCLA gear again after previously revoking that right.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.