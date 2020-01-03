Mick Cronin on UCLA’s big road win over Washington: ‘I’m really proud of them’

UCLA head basketball coach Mick Cronin picked up his first Pac-12 win since taking over in Westwood and expressed how proud he was of his team for topping Washington 66-64 on the road. He said he would start allowing his players to wear UCLA gear again after previously revoking that right.

