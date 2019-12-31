Myles Powell puts away DePaul, lifts Seton Hall to road win with 18 of 27 points in second half
Cementing himself as one of college basketball's premiere players, Seton Hall's Myles Powell scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half as the Pirates came back to beat DePaul on the road, 74-66.
