No. 12 Butler improves to 12-1 with 67-36 drubbing over Louisiana-Monroe
No. 12 Butler rolls over Louisiana-Monroe 67-36 to move to 12-1 on the season. Derrik Smits led the way for the Bulldogs with 16 points off the bench.
