Creighton wins 6th in a row with 67-60 victory over Arizona State
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Big East
- CBK
- Creighton Bluejays
- Denzel Mahoney
- Mitch Ballock
- Pac-12
Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney scored 14 points apiece to lead the Blue Jays over the Sun Devils, 67-60, improving to 10-2 on the season.
