Marcus Zegarowski on Creighton win over Oklahoma: ‘I thought we dug deep’
Creighton sophomore guard Marcus Zegarowski chipped in a team-high 20 in the Blue Jays' win over Oklahoma. After the game, he said he thought the team dug deep using a mentality they go over in practice.
