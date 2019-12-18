Creighton pads tournament resume with 83-73 win over Oklahoma
Video Details
- Big 12
- Big 12
- Big East
- CBK
- Creighton Bluejays
- Marcus Zegarowski
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ty-Shon Alexander
-
Holding off a late Oklahoma run, Creighton improved to 9-2 with a big home win over the Sooners. Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, and Mitch Ballok combined for 56 of the Blue Jays' 83 points.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879