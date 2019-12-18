Oklahoma’s Austin Reaves given bizarre technical after saying zero words
Video Details
After being fouled shooting a three pointer, Oklahoma's Austin Reaves was given a technical foul. Reaves didn't say a single word, leaving many confused as to why he was T'd up.
