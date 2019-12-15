No. 6 Gonzaga holds off late Wildcat rally, beats No. 15 Arizona, 84-80

In a hotly contested battle between two ranked teams, both Gonzaga and Arizona had four players score in double figures as the No. 6 Bulldogs improved to 11-1 with a 84-80 victory at Arizona. Corey Kispert and Filip Petrusev led the way for Gonzaga, with 18 and 16 points respectively.

